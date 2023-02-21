Ryan Reynolds is proud to support a good cause.

Over the weekend, the Canadian actor shared that he has partnered with the Terry Fox Foundation to create a new “Dear Terry” T-shirt for the 43 annual Terry Fox Run.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Shares Family Update After Blake Lively Welcomed Baby No. 4

“Happy to be involved with the #DearTerry initiative for @terryfoxfoundation,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been taking part in the Terry Fox Run since second grade and can’t think of a more enduring and lovely legacy for one person.”

“Terry Fox inspired millions in life and death. ❤️ 🇨🇦,” he added.

In the photo, Reynolds is seen modelling the shirt, which includes an image of Fox, along with the words “Dear Terry” written in handwriting in both French and English.

Due to the overwhelming interest in the shirt, which will raise money for the cause, the Terry Fox Foundation has launched its first ever pre-sale for anyone hoping to get their hands on it.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds And Toronto Real Estate Developers Team Up To Purchase Ottawa Senators

The T-shirt will officially launch and ship on April 12, the same day Fox began his Marathon of Hope in 1980 to raise cancer awareness and encourage the government to spend more on cancer research.

The first ever Terry Fox Run was held the next year, on Sept. 13, 1981, attracting over 300,000 participants and raising $3.5 million for cancer research.

Since then the event has gone international, with people participating in as many as 60 countries, raising over $850 as of May 2022.

The 43rd annual Terry Fox Run will take place on Sept. 17.