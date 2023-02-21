Click to share this via email

Justin and Hailey Bieber coordinated their outfits while stepping out during London Fashion Week.

On Monday evening, the Biebers attended the Moncler Genius show at Olympia London and opted to wear the brand’s outerwear collection.

Hailey looked stylish in the Moncler Genius puffer cropped gilet in white, worn overtop of a black LBD, paired with strappy heels and chunky hoop earrings. The 26-year-old model carried a large black handbag while arriving to the fashion show and, at one point, sported a pair of black sunglasses.

Justin and Hailey Bieber — Photo: Mega Agency

Hailey Bieber — Photo: Mega Agency

Meanwhile, her hubby repped an electric blue coat designed by the brand. The “Hold On” singer, 28, teamed the metallic jacket with a pair of wide-leg blue jeans, white sneakers and matching sunglasses.

Justin Bieber — Photo: Mega Agency

The A-list event was also attended by Serena Williams, Naomi Campbell, Charli XCX and Pharrell Williams.

Following the glamorous show, Justin and Hailey stepped out for dinner in London’s upscale Mayfair district and headed to an afterparty.