Pink has enlisted the assistance of her daughter as she prepares to go on tour this summer.

The Grammy Award-winning singer revealed that her children, son Jameson, 6, and daughter Willow, 11, will accompany her on tour in support of her ninth album, “Trustfall,” during her first visit on “TODAY” since 2012.

“Willow has a job on tour,” Pink said. “We just had to go over minimum wage and it’s different state to state.”

Pink remarked that she needs to practice better negotiating with her daughter.

“I said it’s about $22.50 a show depending how long I go, if I run over. She goes, ‘I’ll take $20. it’s easier to do the math.’ I’m like ‘That’s not how you negotiate for yourself.’ I’m like, ‘You’ll take $25 so it’s easier math.”

The tour will begin on June 7 in the UK. Pink will play some of her all-time favourites as well as songs from her new album.