The “Boston Strangler” movie, which will debut on March 17, 2023, has now revealed its trailer and poster.

The true-crime drama, written and directed by Matt Ruskin is about the trailblazing journalists who broke the news of the infamous Boston Strangler killings of the 1960s.

READ MORE: Keira Knightley Is No Longer Comfortable With Onscreen Nudity — Especially When The Director Is Male

The cast of “Boston Strangler” includes Academy Award winner Chris Cooper, Emmy nominee Carrie Coon and two-time Oscar nominee Keira Knightley amongst others.

Alessandro Nivola as Detective Conley in 20th Century Studios’ BOSTON STRANGLER, exclusively on Hulu. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

(L-R): Carrie Coon as Jean Cole in 20th Century Studios’ BOSTON STRANGLER, exclusively on Hulu. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Chris Cooper as Jack MacLaine in 20th Century Studios’ BOSTON STRANGLER, exclusively on Hulu. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2023 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The movie follows Record-American newspaper reporter Loretta McLaughlin (Keira Knightley), who is the first reporter to link the Boston Strangler killings. With her colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Carrie Coon), Loretta tries to continue her research as the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, but they are thwarted by the pervasive misogyny of the time. Nonetheless, McLaughlin and Cole heroically continue to investigate the case at great personal peril, risking their own lives in the process.