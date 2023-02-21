The “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” remake is on its way, but it might take some time to get it just right, Kevin Hart has confirmed.

The comedian is asked about filming the new version of the classic 1987 flick as he chats to ET Canada’s Carlos Bustamante.

It was revealed back in 2020 that a reboot, also starring Will Smith, was set to be released.

I’ve been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother with. We found it and are developing it together with our teams. This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka… https://t.co/oedaTxcVGQ — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) August 17, 2020

Hart tells us of how the process is going so far, “Still writing! You’re talking about the remake for me and Will Smith?

“That’s what we’re working on! Excited to figure something out with my guy. Both from Philadelphia, we’ve yet to do anything and we’re just doing ourselves a disservice.”

He insists, “So, trying to crack the code on this one. But, like anything else, you cannot do it until it’s right, and sometimes that takes time.

“Lots of drafts, lots of rewrites, lots of brainstorming.

“We’ll get it there, and when we do, it will be what it’s supposed to be, which is amazing.”

The original, written and directed by John Hughes, starred Steve Martin and the late John Candy as two men sharing an adventurous road trip in an effort to get home in time for Thanksgiving.