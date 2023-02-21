As Kate Hudson prepares to release her debut album this year, the actress confessed why she refused to make music for years.

During this week’s episode of “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi”, a new iHeartMedia podcast hosted by celebrity restaurateur Bruce Bozzi, Hudson chats about her upcoming album — her most honest and vulnerable project yet.

“Earlier on in my career, I thought I would definitely [pursue] music, but then ‘Almost Famous’ happened,” the 43-year-old told Bozzi of why her musical career was put on hold.

She then revealed that the reason she avoided pursuing music following the release of the 2000 film, which catapulted her to stardom, was due to her complicated relationship with her birth father, musician Bill Hudson.

“Later, I kind of rejected [music] because, [I thought] as you do when you’re dealing with daddy issues, I don’t want to connect to that part, because that’s my dad,” she explained. “If that one connection I had to him, I failed miserably at, it would be devastating to me – I wasn’t ready for that.”

While making the album, Hudson had the opportunity to write music with her fiance, Danny Fujikawa, and singer-songwriter Linda Perry.

“When we started, we wrote 26 songs in like two months… It was so prolific that we just kept writing,” Hudson said of the experience.

The “Fool’s Gold” star added that she’s “really excited” to release her music “because I realized that I just have to do it and I have no expectation about what it needs to be, it’s just like it needed to come out.”

As far as details go for the untitled project, Hudson revealed “we’re like seventy percent there,” noting that “pretty soon we’re going to be like ninety percent there.”

She shared how the making of the album “was like a memoir for me… like writing a book.”

“It’s so personal. I’ve never done anything like this, that’s fully just me putting it out there,” she said. “I was so terrified of doing that. And during COVID, I was like, if I don’t do it, that it’ll be the only regret – so I’m gonna just do it.”

Hudson added that she’s “so excited because the music turned out really wonderful” and she “can’t wait for people to hear [it].”