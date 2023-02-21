Film Independent has announced the presenters for the Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Among others who will be revealed before the show, the lineup of presenters will include Austin Butler, Beatrice Grann, Sharon Horgan, Michaela Jae Rodriguez, Troy Kotsur, Haley Lu Richardson, Melanie Lynskey, Taylour Paige, and Jenny Slate. They will join Chloé Zhao and Siân Heder, Academy Award winners and Fellows of Film Independent, who were earlier named Honorary Co-Chairs.

READ MORE: ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Leads Spirit Award Noms

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Wallis, bringing to their stage our signature programs Film Independent Presents and Directors Close-Up on the eve of the Film Independent Spirit Awards,” said Josh Welsh, President of Film Independent. “Like the Spirit Awards themselves, this year’s line-up is a true confluence of bold, original filmmakers who are creating the most provocative and imaginative work today.”

Previous DCU panellists have included Ben Affleck, Sean Baker, Radha Blank, Alfonso Cuarón, Lee Isaac Chung, Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris, Lena Dunham and many more. The program’s first virtual sessions are presently accessible online, and it will end with live in-person events on February 26, February 28, and March 1 at its new location, the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.