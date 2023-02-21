Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding planning didn’t go smoothly, according to court documents.

Planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, who were brought in just six weeks before the wedding and let go nine days later, are battling it out in a lawsuit with the Peltz family.

Nelson Peltz is claiming they refused to return a $159,000 deposit, Page Six reported.

New details have been revealed by the publication, with docs suggesting Nicola’s mother, Claudia, hid “the true cost of the wedding from her husband.”

“It is believed that Nelson Peltz paid more than $100,000 plus travel expenses for Nicola’s hair and makeup services for the wedding,” the suit stated.

“Claudia mentioned to [one of the planners] that Nelson could not know the cost of the hair and makeup, or he would ‘kill her, and be so mad.’”

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham Wishes Daughter-In-Law Nicola Peltz A Happy Birthday Amid Rumours Of Feud

The mother/daughter duo were also reportedly hiding their admin mistakes from David and Victoria Beckham.

The planners said they “attempted every which way to get Nicola and Claudia to review the guest lists, but they simply would not cooperate.”

Adding, “Notwithstanding their lack of cooperation, Nicola repeatedly demanded live updates regarding guest RSVPs.”

The docs suggested that while the Beckhams’ guest list was “fully organized with all contact information fully revised and nearly ready to go,” the Peltz’s and the couple’s lists weren’t updated and had missing addresses.

The suit added, “Nicola continued sending text messages in a [group chat] adding and removing certain guests — making the task of creating a comprehensive and complete guest list a moving target.”

READ MORE: Selena Gomez And Nicola Peltz Reveal Matching Tattoos After New Year’s Eve Celebrations

“Both Claudia and Nicola had insisted that Victoria Beckham could not know about any internal mistakes regarding the ongoing planning of her son’s wedding, including any errors with the guest list,” it continued.

The latest claims were said to have been made in a counter-suit by Braghin and Grijalba, who are accusing the Peltzes of breach of contract and are seeking damages.

Elsewhere in the docs, Nicola was said to have written in a text about a planning enquiry, “I do not trust Brooklyn with this… U should be asking an assistant. He has no idea. And is guessing.”

The suit also claimed “Nicola was adamant about not inviting certain politicians to the wedding, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis,” going back to the guest list.

The planners called Nicola’s dad Nelson a “billionaire bully” in the docs, who allegedly wanted to “cancel the wedding,” calling it “a s**t show.”

However, Claudia reportedly “begged Nelson not to cancel the wedding because it would ‘destroy Nicola’s career.’”

Despite all the alleged drama, Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in a stunning $3 million ceremony in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Multiple celebrities were in attendance, including Gordon Ramsay, Serena and Venus Williams and Eva Longoria.