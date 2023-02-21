Will Smith is looking back with laughter.

On Monday, the “Fresh Prince” star shared a duet on TikTok, poking some fun his Oscars slap at last year’s ceremony, where he won Best Actor.

In the video, Smith sits listening to another TikTok user talking about a way to make your life more interesting.

“Did you know that you can pick any object, look at it and ask it what it thinks of you?” encouraging others to try it and discover how their intuition comes up with an answer.

Without uttering a word, Smith picks up his Academy Award, finding himself unable to even ask it the question.

Before being award the prize at last year’s Oscars, Smith caused a whole lot of drama when he got up onstage and slapped host Chris Rock for a joke he’d made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald hairstyle.

In the comments on his TikTok video, fans had a big laugh at Smith’s response.

“A win is a win,” one person joked, while another added, “This has got to be the hardest flex in 2023.”

Following the slap, Smith apologized publicly for his actions. The Academy elected to band Smith from attending the Oscars or other Academy events for 10 years.