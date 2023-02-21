Click to share this via email

Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage on vacation in Mexico.

Lukas Gage has found a new beau.

This week, Just Jared reported that sources have confirmed the “White Lotus” actor is dating 39-year-old celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

On Instagram, Gage posted selfies with Appleton driving a four-wheeler while on vacation together in Mexico.

Appleton also posted photos from the tip, including one of the two of them in swim trunks at the beach.

Appleton is best known as Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez’s stylist.

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter have been celebrating the new coupling.

lukas gage and chris appleton dating is not on my 2023 bingo card lol — justine (@infernalgleek) February 20, 2023