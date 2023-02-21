Da Brat is expanding her family.

The rapper revealed to People on Tuesday she’s expecting with her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.

“It’s been quite a journey,” said the 48-year-old, adding, “there’s a lot of stuff we learned about women over the age of 40.”

The process began for them in Feb. 2 of last year, with an unexpected origin. Harris-Dupart is the CEO of Kaleidoscope Hair Products and was working on a campaign to launch a new line inspired by Da Brat’s iconic hairstyles.

“It started as a joke, we were like, ‘We’re extending our family!’ ” she said of the tagline for the marketing campaign. “But then we got a huge response. It was like, ‘Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!’ ”

Harris-Dupart is already mother to three from a previous relationship, while Da Brat never expected to raise children.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” she said. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

That all changed, however, when she fell in love with Harris-Dupart.

“I started looking at life so differently,” The musician recalled. “I was like, I want a little me with you. Something special from the both of us that we can share and raise and love unconditionally.”

While she was okay with the idea of having children, she was extremely reluctant about carrying the child.

“I was like, nothing’s gonna come out of me!” Da Brat recalled. She was eventually convinced, however, by her wife.

“We had a little tug-o-war in the beginning…but I felt like she should have the experience,” said Harris-Dupart. “She is so nurturing.”

In a heartbreaking reveal, the pair also confessed they suffered a miscarriage during their pregnancy journey.

“I had never been so excited about something that I didn’t even know I wanted,” said Da Brat. “I fell in love with the idea and then it was all snatched away from me.”

“Luckily,” she added, “we still had quite a few of her eggs left.”

Now, 18 weeks into her pregnancy, she had nothing but excitement as she looks forward to the process.

“It’s just a blessing. I’m excited!” She gushed. “I don’t have any cravings or nausea, but I’m always sleepy. It’s crazy!”