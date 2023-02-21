Alicia Silverstone is happy about where she’s ended up.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the “Clueless” star opened up about the current stage of her career and how she got to where she is.

“In terms of my work, I’m having nothing but fun now,” she said.

“I had a ball in Amsterdam, making a film with these amazing interesting filmmakers,” Silverstone added, referring to her upcoming film “Krazy House”, from Dutch filmmakers Steffan Haars and Flip van der Kuil.

“I’m really happy with my life,” she continued, “Just seeing Benicio Del Toro again on the set of ‘Reptiles’. We haven’t worked together for 27 years [since the Silverstone-produced ‘Excess Baggage’ in 1997]. I thought: ‘it’s been an incredible journey’.”

Of course, Silverstone has come a long way from her days in the ’90s, starring in a number of teenage roles, including playing a 14-year-old stalker in “The Crush” with Cary Elwes and appearing in Aerosmith music videos.

“When ‘Clueless’ came out, it really shifted. I had been the girl from ‘Crush’, then I was the Aerosmith chick, and then, after that, I was Cher,” she recalled, “It was very complicated and I don’t think I knew how to manage it: I didn’t have the foundation, the good tools to deal with it, I wasn’t prepared for it in any way, shape, or form. I really had no idea what was happening, and it didn’t feel comfortable.”

After a string of less successful movies in the late-’90s, including “Batman & Robin”, Silverstone pulled back from her acting career to some extent.

“I wasn’t happy and what I did was really extract myself a bit from my acting career and went more into my activism,” Silverstone says. “I went to Africa. to help the elephants, I went to Peru to try to help the rainforest. I found my passion for writing books on healing and health. The Kind Diet books came a bit later but that was the start of the journey there.”

The actress continued, “It isn’t easy, being an activist, a mother and an actress all at the same time. But I’m doing my best. I continue to do speaking engagements about health and our earth, all of that is really meaningful to me. The most important thing to me is being fully present with my son. As for acting, I’ll keep finding a way to dabble, to stay in there.”