Drew Barrymore received an unforgettable birthday surprise, courtesy of “You” star Penn Badgley.

In a sneak peek at Wednesday’s edition of “The Drew Barrymore Show”, celebrating her birthday, sidekick Ross Mathews places a blindfold on Barrymore, promising her a big surprise.

While blindfolded, he leads her inside a large glass box — precisely the kind that “You” protagonist Joe Goldberg uses to imprison his victims.

“This is the most exciting blindfolded experience I have ever had. I hear chains?” Barrymore says as Mathews closes the door and locks her in.

“Drew, remove the blindfold right now,” Mathews tells her before sharing the big reveal.

“So, Drew you are of course in a glass cage because we know that you love a certain show so we brought ‘You’ to you, and come on out ‘You’,” he says before introducing Badgley.

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

“It’s not supposed to be this way. Here, this is a birthday gift for you. I know you like to remove stains. You are not supposed to want this,” Badgley tells the shocked Barrymore.

“You know me so well!” she responds.

The annual birthday episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” airs Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.