Pink’s latest music video is something of a throwback.

In an interview with ET Canada’s Keshia Chanté, the singer was asked about her new video “Trustfall” featuring dance moves from her first-ever video, for 2000’s “There You Go”.

“I love that you got that,” Pink remarked. “That’s exactly what I wanted. I told the choreographers, ‘Go watch the ‘There You Go’ video and give me a dance.'”

As for her memories of that video, which featured some pretty impressive motorcycle stunts, Pink was all smiles.

“It was so fun. Christian, the cute boy, I remember him,” she laughed. “I just remember going like, ‘I can’t believe they’re gonna put enough money into this video that I get to launch two motorcycles off of a downtown building in Los Angeles.’ It was so fun.”

She continued, “And then my makeup artist, Billy B, when I jumped off the motorcycle, right before it launches, every take he would be like, ‘Look at her a**!’ It was a fun video to make.”

With “Trustfall” being Pink’s 50th music video in her career, Chanté wondered if she had any favourite or not-so-favourite videos.

“I would say ‘Try’ is up there, just because of the physicality, and it’s so beautiful. And it was a female director, Floria Sigismondi, she’s incredible,” she said.

“And then my not favourite… maybe the ‘SpongeBob’, ‘We’ve Got Scurvy’, no offense to SpongeBob,” Pink laughed. “I was like a hooker pirate or something? It was weird. I’ve done some weird things.”