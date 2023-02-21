Click to share this via email

Cruz Beckham turned 18.

David Beckham celebrated his son’s milestone birthday by sharing their first beer together.

Victoria Beckham was on hand to share the special moment to Instagram Stories, captioning the post, “Big day today @cruzbeckham !!!!!”

David Beckham and Cruz Beckham – Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

A second snap capturing the moment Cruz drank his first alcoholic drink followed, with the tag, “18 today!!!!! Finally!!!!!”

David Beckham and Cruz Beckham – Photo: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

The legal drinking age in England is 18.

Victoria and David also share 11-year-old Harper Seven, 20-year-old Romeo James, and 23-year-old Brooklyn Joseph together, the latter of which tied the knot in April 2022.

Speaking on the union to actress Nicola Peltz, the new mother-in-law was happy her son was finding his bliss.

“It was a beautiful wedding,” she told People at the time. “As a mother, to see my son so happy means so much. What more can you ask for?”

The couple began dating in October 2019.