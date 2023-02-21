Selena Gomez is sharing her brow fail on social media.
In a pair of videos she shared on both Instagram Stories and TikTok Stories, the “Only Murders in the Building” star points to her newly enhanced eyebrows.
“My name… my name is Bella Hadid,” she purrs in the video, while a caption reads, “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid.”
In a followup video, she says, “Instead, this is me. I laminated my brows too much.”
She adds, “My name is Selena Gomez… see, it doesn’t even sound sexy.”
