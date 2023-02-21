Click to share this via email

Selena Gomez is sharing her brow fail on social media.

In a pair of videos she shared on both Instagram Stories and TikTok Stories, the “Only Murders in the Building” star points to her newly enhanced eyebrows.

“My name… my name is Bella Hadid,” she purrs in the video, while a caption reads, “I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid.”

Selena Gomez vía TikTok Stories. pic.twitter.com/OJB4DlBAiB — Selena Gomez News (@SELENAT0RSARMY) February 21, 2023

In a followup video, she says, “Instead, this is me. I laminated my brows too much.”

She adds, “My name is Selena Gomez… see, it doesn’t even sound sexy.”