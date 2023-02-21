According to a spokeswoman for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the pair is not suing over a recent “South Park” episode.

According to a representative for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who spoke to People about whether Harry and Meghan are suing the program:

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Upset And Overwhelmed’ After Being Roasted In ‘South Park’ Episode

“It’s all frankly nonsense. Totally baseless, boring reports.”

No, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Not Suing Over 'South Park' Episode: 'It's All Nonsense' https://t.co/mClRqGEsQP — Steph Petit (@stephpetit_) February 21, 2023

The “Worldwide Privacy Tour” episode of “South Park,” which aired on Wednesday, was focused on a “prince of Canada” and his wife who move in the made-up Colorado town. It was difficult to ignore the characters’ resemblances to Harry and Meghan, from the prince’s ginger hair and beard to the wife’s pink attire and hat, which was a striking match to Meghan’s appearance at Trooping the Colour in 2018.

South park dropped a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle episode this week, and there's talk of them trying to get it blocked, even legal action. Good luck with that, South park plays by their own rules 😂 pic.twitter.com/iMB28Y4Knn — I AM (@i_Beth1) February 19, 2023

The cartoon pair was shown travelling to various places around the world while holding posters that read “we want our privacy” and “stop looking at us.”