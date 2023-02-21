Kate Hudson’s wedding plans are a little different than usual.

Appearing on iHeartRadio‘s new “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” podcast, the actress revealed that wedding planning is already going happening.

Hudson, who announced her engagement to boyfriend of 5-years, Danny Fujikawa, in 2021, and even welcomed a son together in 2018, says they’re finally ready to take the next step. Instead of having just one wedding, however, she’s considering having two.

“I go back and forth between a small wedding and a large wedding. My first wedding was so small, so there’s a part of me that wants the big bash,” she explained. “I really want to make sure I honour Danny’s heritage and my daughter’s heritage – so we do sometimes go back and forth with traditional Japanese wedding ceremony, which would be really beautiful and quite emotional for Danny seeing that his dad is gone. It’ll totally be a destination wedding. It will be such an adventure that people will have to really want to come.”

The actress was previously married to Chris Robinson from 2000 – 2007. She was also previously engaged to Matt Bellamy. Opening up about her previous relationships, Hudson admitted the end of those relationships made her feel like a “failure”.

“As hard as the decisions were in my life and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family, with my partners throughout those years – whether it be Chris [Robinson] or Matt [Bellamy], I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships,” she explained. “I knew that we’d all be happier. And it’s a choice; you either stay in them, wondering what your life would have been like if you would have left them or I choose to leave. You know, whatever makeup in my life allows me that moment to be like ‘Oh no, I’m I’m actually going to choose to not feel constricted in this or unhappy,’ I had the courage to do.”

Despite the way the relationships ended, Hudson said she’s now stronger because of them and came out with lifelong friendships.

“I’m so grateful at the family that I have, and the relationships that I have. I’m so close with my ex, Matt [Bellamy], Bing’s dad. Like, I love him so much, and I’m exactly where we were supposed to be like, you know. I think he feels the same way about me,” she added.