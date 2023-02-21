Kelse Ballerini is opening up about her troubled marriage to ex Morgan Evans, sharing some shocking revelations of just how bad things were in the couple’s relationship.

“There were separations, there was years of couples therapy. There was like, many a night of sleeping on the couch,” Ballerini told host Alexandra Cooper during an appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, as reported by People.

“I don’t think it was the first night, but it was a night where I was like, this is not what I want,” she continued.

“I slept on the couch the night before the CMAs and I remember I went to rehearsal at the arena and texting him and being like, ‘I’ll just see you at the carpet,'” she added.

Discussing the marriage, Ballerini pointed to “such a sense of disconnection” after the two went for long periods of time without being together.

“We hadn’t seen each other, there was a lack of effort to see each other. I was getting resentful because any time we did see each other, I felt like I was carrying that load, and I was tired. I was just tired of showing up in that way all the time and not feeling like I was seen or matched,” she explained.

“And then I was also tired from like, traveling all the time and giving so much of myself because that’s what I want to do to honour my career, too. And I think I just felt really depleted and not understood,” she shared.

According to Ballerini, the split became “nasty” toward the end, particularly after the release of his song “Over for You”, in which he claims he was “blindsided” by the breakup.

“As he’s putting out a song about being blindsided, he’s taking half the house that he didn’t pay for,” Ballerini declared. “How was I married to this person for this long and I had no idea that that bit of character was tucked within that human being?”

Meanwhile, Ballerini has apparently moved on, and she addressed rumours that she’s dating “Outer Banks” star Chase Stokes.

“Am I single?” she said at one point in the interview. “Am I single? God. Um… nope.”