Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun have reportedly split up.

That’s the report coming from People, which cites “sources close to the couple” who claim the two have decided to call it quits after 10 months together.

“Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple,” said a source.

The last time the two were seen together in public was earlier this month, when Lavigne, 38, and Mod Sun, 35, attended a pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles.

Earlier this week, TMZ published photos of Lavigne sharing a hug with rapper Tyga after they dined together at Nobu.

While the photos sparked rumours that the two may be dating, that appears not to be the case.

“Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more,” a source told People. “There was absolutely no third party involved in the split.”

Reps for neither Mod Sun not Lavigne have responded for People‘s request for comment.