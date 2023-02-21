Click to share this via email

Jessica Simpson is sharing her love for her family.

The musician posted a rare photo of her family together on Instagram, including her divorced parents Joe and Tina Simpson and sister Ashlee Simpson Ross for of Joe’s birthday.

She captioned the post, “My beautiful family together forevermore.”

“I am proud of us for all that we have accomplished unconventionally with pure honesty,” she praised. “I love each of you exactly as you are…unconditionally, completely, fully, entirely, and endlessly.”

In the first photo, Jessica glammed up with her family at what appeared to be a gallery or event, while the second photo showed a more intimate scene, with the musician’s dad, her husband, Eric Johnson, and daughter Maxwell, 10.

She concluded with sweet wishes, writing, “Happy 65th Birthday Dad!!! Bein’ loved by you has given purposeful soul to my life 2/18/2023”.

Joe seemed to appreciate the tribute, commenting, “The family!!!”

While the 42-year-old isn’t shy about posting photos of her family, she has rarely featured all of them together since her parents’ separation in 2012.