Constance Wu is expecting baby No. 2.

Fans had been speculating the “Fresh Off the Boat” star was pregnant after some photos published in Page Six featured her sporting what appeared to be a fairly sizeable baby bump.

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Wu took to Instagram Stories to confirm that she was indeed expecting her second child.

In a photo she shared, Wu is seen pulling up a purple t-shirt to expose her bare belly, which she happily points to.

“Bun in the oven,” she wrote alongside the photo. “Filipinese baby #2 coming soon.”

Constance Wu/Instagram

Wu and partner Ryan Kattner, frontman for rock band Man Man, welcomed their first child, a daughter, in August 2020.