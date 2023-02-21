J.K. Rowling has been mired in controversy for the past few years due to numerous comments she’s made that have been deemed transphobic.

In her just-launched podcast, “The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling”, the Harry Potter author insists that not only is she not concerned with how the controversy will impact her legacy, she doesn’t care about her legacy at all.

“I do not walk around my house thinking about my legacy,” Rowling said in the first episode, as reported by Deadline.

“You know, what a pompous way to live your life walking around thinking, ‘What will my legacy be?’ Whatever, I’ll be dead,” she added. “I care about now. I care about the living.”

The first two episodes of Rowling’s podcasts were released on Tuesday, Feb. 21, with each of the remaining three episodes to drop weekly.

In a trailer for the new podcast, Rowling says that her statements about trans people have been “profoundly” misunderstood, and that she “never set out to upset anyone.”

Rowling’s remarks have been denounced by “Harry Potter” stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Grint, in fact, praised Rowling’s work as an author but refused to stand by her views.

“I think also you can have huge respect for someone and still disagree with things like that,” Grint told Esquire in a 2021 interview.

“Sometimes silence is even louder,” he added. “I felt like I had to [speak out] because I think it was important to. I mean, I don’t want to talk about all that… Generally, I’m not an authority on the subject. Just out of kindness, and just respecting people. I think it’s a valuable group that I think needs standing up for.”