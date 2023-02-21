John Corbett and Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of “And Just Like That”

After Sarah Jessica Parker shared a photo of herself and John Corbett filming a passionate kiss for the upcoming second season of “And Just Like That…”, new photos have emerged of the pair filming scenes for the “Sex and the City” revival.

The photos confirm that Corbett’s “Sex and the City” character, Aidan Shaw, will be re-entering the orbit of Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

While Carrie ultimately ended up with Chris Noth’s Mr. Big (who died in the series opener), fans are psyched at the possibility that she’ll rekindle the sparks with Corbett’s fan-favourite character.

In the new pics, Corbett and Parker are walking hand in hand as they stroll down the boardwalk at Coney Island, with one pick featuring Parker doubled over with laughter.

Photo via Mega Agency

Photo via Mega Agency

Photo via Mega Agency

On Feb. 9, Parker took to Instagram to share some photos in which she and Corbett kiss while standing in the middle of a NYC street.

Filming on the second season is currently underway.

While no premiere date for the second season of “And Just Like That…” has been announced, it’s likely to appear sometime in fall 2023.