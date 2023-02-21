Following reports that Britney Spears’ loved ones have become so concerned about her recent behaviour that an intervention was planned, the “Toxic” singer has just posted a bizarre new video.

In the video, Spears begins speaking to the camera, affecting an odd accent that appears to be an attempt at Australian, while also slipping occasionally into British.

“So last week, guys, I made a dress,” Spears declared.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Intervention Leak Likely From Inner Circle, According To Expert

“I was really proud, diamond panel with a slip in the back. A girlfriend helped me sew it,” Spears continued, then adding, “They sent me a dress I didn’t have to make myself!”

Spears then holds up the new garment, a shiny pink mini-dress.

“Thank you, company, for sending me this dress,” she said while dancing around as she holds the dress in front of her body.

“So, guys, I just want you to know, if I ever shut down my Instagram, do not call the cops,” Spears added in the same faux accent, referring to what took place in January when authorities visited her home to perform a wellness check after she deleted her Instagram account.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Speaks Out After Police Called To Her House In Prank Phone Call: ‘Feels Like I Was Gaslit, Bullied’

Then, out of the blue she shouted “Don’t ever be a roller coaster,” before running across the room, holding a different dress, shouting, “Never be a roller coaster!”

In the caption, she wrote, “Stay humble out there, y’all 🦄🦄 !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star ⭐️ now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps …”