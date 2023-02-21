The debut of Prime Video’s upcoming “Daisy Jones & The Six” is right around the corner, and in advance of the highly anticipated musical miniseries, based on the bestseller by Taylor Jenkins Reid, costume designer Denise Wingate spoke with People about the significance of the characters’ clothing choices.

In the series, Riley Keough stars as the titular Daisy Jones, lead singer in a rock band that goes from obscurity to stardom in the 1970s.

Given Keough’s family heritage — her grandfather is none other than the late Elvis Presley — Wingate felt it was appropriate that some of the fashions in the show pay tribute to the King of Rock ‘n Roll.

According to Wingate, she purchased two coats on Etsy that she felt were reminiscent of Presley’s iconic style.

As Wingate noted, she and Keough “didn’t talk about her family that much or her lineage — I was very respectful of her private life — but I did find this woman named Love Melody who made rock and roll clothes in the ’70s. She actually made two jumpsuits for Elvis Presley, so I had her make two beautiful, long coats for the show. One is a denim leather patchwork long coat and the other a beautiful rust leather. She made those. I thought it was nice to bring that back in the fold and have a little bit of that history.”

Prime Video

The characters’ wardrobe, Wingate explained, offer a window into their souls, and she drew inspiration from famous figures of the 1970s.

“Every character had their own specific style,” Wingate said. “Camila (Camila Morrone) was early Ali MacGraw and then morphed into Bianca Jagger. Suki [Waterhouse], who plays Karen, was a little bit Patti Smith with some Suzi Quatro and Marc Bolan from T. Rex — because we made her a little bit glam with a lot of velvet — and a little bit of Joan Jett.”

Prime Video

That’s also true of the male band members. “Billy (Sam Claflin) was early Bruce Springsteen from the ’70s when he was super, super cool,” she shared. “But then he stays the same way because it’s his roots. He had the least interesting closet. Everyone else had more.”

“Daisy Jones & The Six” premieres on Friday, March 3.