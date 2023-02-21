Fans of Netflix’s “Sex Education” should prepare themselves to say goodbye to Maeve Wiley.

Actress Emma Mackey, who’s played Maeve since the first season of the hit British comedy, revealed that she’s planning to return to the show after the upcoming fourth season.

“[Will I be back for] season 5 or 6? Bloody hell, I’ve just finished the fourth one, love — last week!” Mackey revealed while speaking with the press at the 2023 BAFTA Awards on Sunday night, as reported by People.

Asked if there was any chance that she could come back, she replied, “No, I don’t think so. I think, yeah, I’ve said goodbye to Maeve. It’s a happy goodbye.”

According to People, reps for Netflix and Mackey didn’t respond to a request to confirm her exit from the show.