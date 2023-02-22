The 2023 Canadian Screen Awards nominations are in.

On Wednesday, the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television (the Canadian Academy) announced the nominees in 145 television, film, and digital media categories, which also include the inaugural nominations in gender-neutral performance categories for lead and supporting performers in film and television.

The first season of CBC’s “The Porter” leads both television and overall 2023 Canadian Screen Award nominations with 19 nods, including Best Drama Series and Best Lead Performer, Drama Series nominations for Aml Ameen, Ronnie Rowe Jr., and Mouna Traoré.

Both CBC’s “Sort Of” and CBC Gem’s “Detention Adventure” received 15 nominations, followed by CBC’s “Pretty Hard Cases” with 11.

Over in the film category, Clement Virgo’s “Brother” tops nominations with 14, including Achievement in Direction and Performance in a Leading Role for Lamar Johnson. Stéphane Lafleur’s “Viking” follows with 13, while David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” nabs 11.

“Revenge of the Black Best Friend” leads digital media nominations with nine, including Best Web Program or Series, Fiction; followed by “Avocado Toast The Series” with seven and “Tokens” with four.

ET Canada were among the nominations, up for 12 gongs at the upcoming ceremony, breaking our record of eight (and four wins) in 2022.

Our noms include Best Entertainment News Program or Series for “ET Canada” and “ET Canada Presents Icons: Oprah Celebrates Sidney”, Best Talk Program or Series for “ET Canada Presents Forward: The Future of Black Entertainment” and “ET Canada Presents Indigenous Artists & Icons: Celebrating the Future”, Best Variety or Entertainment Special for “ET Canada Presents One-on-One with Trevor Noah” and Best Host, Talk Show or Entertainment News for Cheryl Hickey “Icons: Oprah Celebrates Sidney”.

We are also up for the Best History Documentary Program or Series award for “ET Canada Presents Remembering Queen Elizabeth II”, Best Host, Web Program or Series for “ET Canada Live”, Best Web Program or Series, Non-Fiction for “ET Canada Pride” and “ET Canada Royal Rewind”, as well as Best Live Production, Social Media for “ET Canada Live”.

To see the full list of nominations

Tammy Frick, CEO, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, said in a press release: “From legendary directors like David Cronenberg to new voices like Bilal Baig, the 2023 Canadian Screen Award nominees reaffirm that our country has an immensely talented industry, and we are lucky to call them Canadian.

“Supporting these artists has never been more important, and we are proud to be at the centre of those efforts. I’m thrilled to share my heartfelt congratulations with all of the nominees and look forward to raising a glass to them in person this April.”

“The nominations for the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards shine a much-deserved spotlight on the brilliant creative minds behind some of the best Canadian television, film, and digital media works of the past year, and we could not be more excited to gather in person — for the first time in four years — to celebrate these tremendous achievements,” John Young, Chair, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, added.

A release confirmed, “The 2023 Canadian Screen Awards will be presented in a series of seven intimate genre-based awards presentations, with esteemed members of the Canadian screen-based industry who brought us the best work from the last year, gathering in person at Meridian Hall in Toronto from Tuesday, April 11, 2023 through to Friday, April 14, 2023.”

“The Canadian Screen Awards with Samantha Bee” will be broadcast on Sunday, April 16 at 8 PM (9 AT, 9:30 NT) on CBC and CBC Gem.