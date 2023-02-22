Click to share this via email

David Beckham’s got tossing skills.

On Tuesday morning, Victoria Beckham shared a video of her husband on Instagram, showing him flipping a pancake in a pan.

“Tossing away in the kitchen! Happy Pancake day!! @davidbeckham 😂,” she captioned the post.

“So it’s Pancake Day and David is tossing away,” Victoria says in the video. “That’s impressive, he is so good at tossing.”

“Darling, what do you want on your pancake?” David responds, holding up a jar of honey.

“I love me some sticky stuff. You’re such a tosser,” his wife jokes.

In post on her Instagram Story, Victoria shared a clip of their daughter Harper attempting to flip a pancake, but getting it all crumpled.

“What can I say….. She gets it’s from me,” the proud mom joked in the caption. Another clip showed their son Brooklyn tossing a pancake perfectly.

But even David doesn’t get it right all the time, sharing a slow-motion video on his own Instagram page in which a flipped pancake accidentally lands right on his chest.