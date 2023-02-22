Kylie Jenner opens up about her “painful” struggle with postpartum depression in a new interview with Vanity Fair Italy.

The beauty mogul, who shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 1, with ex Travis Scott, has spoken candidly about the difficulties of pregnancy in the past.

She says when asked if she has any advice for those facing postpartum depression, “I have experienced it. Twice. The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable.

“I would tell those women not to over-think things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest. Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful.

“I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That’s not true: the hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well.”

Jenner adds of the moments that excite her the most about being a mom, “Finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms.

“It’s such a unique and special situation and it’s all about building with these little beings that you’re learning about. There is another magical moment, though: when you bring your children home. It is perhaps the most beautiful moment.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Jenner moves on to a much-talked about debate in the Kardashian-Jenner family — who her favourite sister is.

She admits, “It changes over time. Right now it’s Kim.”

Jenner explains of her decision, “Kim has changed so much recently. We are very connected, she is always the first sister I call when I need something. We have been going through a lot of similar experiences lately.”

Some fans might be surprised to hear the sister she thinks she has the “least in common” with is Kendall.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder admits, “Without a doubt Kendall. You know what they say though? Opposites attract. And that’s how it works with us.”