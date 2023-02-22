Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us"

HBO has got another gaffe on its hands.

After the most recent episode of “The Last of Us” premiered, eagle-eyed fans noticed a bit of a blunder that brought to mind the infamous “Game of Thrones” Starbucks cup.

In the sixth episode of the series, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s characters Joel and Ellie are seen alone, crossing a bridge through a snowy landscape.

Except they weren’t quite so alone, as fans noticed. In an aerial shot of the pair walking over the bridge, members of the crew could be spotted in the far left of the frame.

Commenting on a TikTok video highlighting the mistake, fans were split in their reactions.

“This scene was so pretty to me I didn’t notice lol,” one person wrote.

Another joked, “Better than a starbucks cup.”

The joke was in reference to a modern coffee cup that was spotted sitting on a table in a shot from the finale season of “Game of Thrones”.

After fans called attention to that gaffe, HBO updated the episode to digitally remove the cup.

No word yet on whether the network will do the same with the crew members spotted in “The Last of Us”, but fans on Twitter have been having a field day with it either way.

HBOs having another Starbucks cup incident A camera crew in episode 6 of The Last of Us pic.twitter.com/gRxMaCEBCR — Steve 🎥 (@SteveRogers1943) February 20, 2023

How good of the crew to accompany Joel and Ellie on the bridge scene. #LastOfUsHBO #Lastofus #Blooper pic.twitter.com/MjDQ0efXrf — iliya shahram (@IliyaShahram) February 20, 2023

camera crew spotted in The Last of Us ep6 😭 pic.twitter.com/ivJvnWfYPt — eevie (@virrals) February 20, 2023

Ok.. who edited this scene of The Last of Us? Didn't they realise the film crew were in the shot? 😂 pic.twitter.com/JggU3USfi5 — OzMadMan (@OzMadMan2) February 21, 2023