Kim Kardashian is honouring what would have been her late father Robert Kardashian’s 79th birthday.

On Wednesday, the Skims mogul reposted a sweet video compilation of memorable family pictures and videos to her Instagram Story.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Marks Dad Robert Kardashian’s Death Anniversary With Touching Tribute

The nostalgic video, which was initially shared by a fan page, was captioned, “The most beautiful star in the sky,” alongside a white heart and dove emoji.

The heartfelt tribute included photographs of Kim, 42, and her siblings Kourtney, 43, Khloé, 38, and Rob, 35, with their father when they were young children and teenagers. One heartwarming clip captured Robert kissing Kim on her forehead while another sees the late lawyer smiling next to his three daughters.

Photo: Instagram/ KimKardashian

Photo: Instagram/ KimKardashian

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Late Dad In Conversation With Gwyneth Paltrow

It’s been nearly 20 years since Robert passed away. He died in September 2003 at 59, two months after he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Over the last few years, Kim has been following in her father’s footsteps as she continues her studying to become a lawyer.