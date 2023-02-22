Allison Holker’s 14-year-old daughter, Weslie Fowler, returned to TikTok this week for the first time since her adoptive father Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ tragic death.

tWitch committed suicide on Dec. 13 at age 40 and tributes have been pouring in around the world for him and his family ever since.

On Tuesday, Weslie took to TikTok to post a video of herself staring into a mirror while Mac Miller’s song “Surf” played.

Her phone had pictures of the late Boss in the case.

The teenager simply captioned the post, “i miss u.”

Holker, who also shares Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, with Boss, was among those to comment, posting: “I love you babygirl always and forever.”

The post comes after approximately 500 friends and family members gathered in Los Angeles earlier this month for a Celebration of Life ceremony for Boss.

Ellen DeGeneres, Wayne Brady, Loni Love and Jeff Thacker were reportedly among those in attendance, while Mickey Guyton and Andy Grammer performed at the emotional gathering, where there were also dance tributes from Bdash (James Derrick), Slavik Pustovoytov and Ceasare “Tighteyex” Willis.