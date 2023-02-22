The Chrisley family has a brand new show in the works despite her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley’s imprisonment.

Savannah Chrisley revealed her family’s upcoming project on Tuesday’s episode of her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast while chatting with her niece Chloe Chrisley, who she is taking caring of as her parents remain in prison, and grandmother Nanny Faye.

The 25-year-old teased that fans will get an inside look at her family’s “new normal” as she’s “talking to a few production companies” regarding another reality show.

“We’re going to touch on where we’re at today, Mom and Dad being gone, how we’re coping with it, how we get through it,” she explained.

“Also too, having two kids and all of us stepping in to make sure that they have what they need emotionally, psychologically, physically, all the things, I feel like there’s a level of humour to it as well,” she added.

The three joked that the series title should be “Nanny Knows Best”, as a nod to Todd’s mother, and promised that fans will get a “laugh” out of it.

However, the new show will also “be heartwarming,” Savannah said, adding that “It’ll break your heart.”

As Todd and Julie’s middle child appears to be busy sorting out the project details, Nanny Faye seems eager to join her.

“I’m ready to walk down that highway any day … I’m ready,” the 79-year-old told her granddaughter. “We’ll say ‘Well look at these Bounce Back Chrisleys.’”

Savannah agreed as she’s set on turning around her family’s situation.

“At the end of the day, we’re not going to allow this to stop us from moving forward,” she said.

Elsewhere during the episode, Savannah admitted that her family’s hit show “Chrisley Knows Best” aired a lot of content that they didn’t have say over.

“It became more of a comedy than it was reality,” she said.

In November 2022, the Chrisleys were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion. Following their sentencing, NBC Universal cancelled the family’s popular reality show. Todd and Julie’s spinoff series “Growing Up Chrisley” was also scraped.

Prior to the couple’s conviction in June 2022, “Chrisley Knows best” was renewed for a tenth and final season. Despite Todd and Julie’s respective sentences, USA Network has decided to air a shorter version of season 10 in 2023.

Last month, both Todd, 53, and Julie, 50, began their respective sentences. Todd will serve 12-years at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola while Julie will serve seven years at Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna, two-and-a-half hours away from her husband.