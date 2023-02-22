It looks like Hollywood has a hot new couple.

According to The Daily Mail, actress Monica Bellucci and director Tim Burton have been dating in secret for the last four months.

Though the couple first met nearly two decades ago, their romance was reportedly sparked after seeing each other again at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon last October.

At the festival, Bellucci presented Burton with Lumiere lifetime achievement award for his work as a director and producer.

“All my life put together, I have never felt so much love as tonight. Welcome to the best funeral I ever had!” Burton said onstage at the time.

He and Bellucci were later seen together at the festival, heading in to a screening of a reproduction of a 1895 silent film by Louis Lumière.

The story was first reported by French outlet Paris Match, which said that the couple began getting closer after the festival in Lyon.

Bellucci was most recently married to actor Vincent Cassel, splitting in 2013.

Burton, meanwhile, had been in a longterm relationship with Helena Bonham Carter, but they broke up in 2014.