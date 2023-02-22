Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are more loved-up than ever five years on.

The couple were thought to have started dating back in 2018, but have kept their romance on the down low.

They only made their red carpet debut as a couple in December 2022 during the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Giza, Egypt.

Waterhouse opened up about the pair’s relationship during an interview with The Sunday Times’ Style Magazine.

The actress, who said she still gets “excited” when her beau sends her a message, gushed, “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years,” according to the Daily Mail.

Commenting on there being no such thing as the perfect time to have kids, she went on, “As an artist, I’ve always felt like you’re running out of time, you have to be like, ‘I’m going be a sitting cow for a bit of time,’ but it’s going to be worth it.

“I can’t wait, I wish you could click your fingers to make it happen.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Waterhouse spoke about her tough split from ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper in 2015 after the pair dated for around two years.

Cooper went on to date Irina Shayk.

Waterhouse admitted, “I was kind of depressed for a while.

“It stuck around for a long time. I think it was just the break-up and also just being in my twenties and in the f**king trenches,” the Daily Mail reported.

She went on, “You constantly read about how much more beautiful the new girlfriend is or whatever. That sounds silly, but when you’re actually the one that’s heartbroken, it’s pretty rough.”