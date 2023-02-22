Click to share this via email

Nicola Peltz Beckham is shrugging off any headlines about her private life.

After court documents were released this week suggesting the planning for her wedding to Brooklyn Beckham didn’t go smoothly, Peltz took to Instagram to promote her work.

The actress shared some behind-the-scenes snaps from her upcoming directorial debut “Lola James”.

Selena Gomez was among those praising the star for her work on the flick, writing: “Ugh ready to see this film!!!!!”

Brooklyn Beckham was the supportive husband, as per usual, gushing: “So so so proud of you baby xxx”

A synopsis reads, “Lola James works to save enough money to get her little brother, Arlo, out of their toxic home.

“Arlo keeps her hopeful, until one tragic night, when her whole world gets uprooted. From that moment on, nothing will ever be the same.”

Peltz’s pics come after court documents from her family’s legal battle with wedding planners Nicole Braghin and Arianna Grijalba, who were brought in just six weeks before the ceremony and let go nine days later, were posted online.

Nelson Peltz is claiming they refused to return a $159,000 deposit, Page Six reported, with the docs stating he wanted to cancel the wedding at one point, calling it a “s**t show.”

Despite all the alleged drama, Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in a stunning $3 million ceremony in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

Multiple celebrities were in attendance, including Gordon Ramsay, Serena and Venus Williams and Eva Longoria.