John Travolta brought his childhood dreams to life for his birthday.

The actor turned 69 over the weekend and in a post on Instagram, he shared video of the swanky trip her took to Las Vegas with daughter Ella Bleu to celebrate.

“I wanted to make my favorite childhood airline poster come to life for my birthday!” he wrote, sharing an image of a “Fly TWA” poster in the clip. “So here we go! Viva Las Vegas! ✈️🍸🎰”

The video opens with Travolta and his friends and family getting aboard a decked out private jet, with everyone dressed to the nines and cocktails and food being served.

After more drinks, the group are seen taking in a concert while having more drinks, as well as playing craps and more.

In another clip, Travolta and his daughter share a dance.

When all the fun is over, they head back to the jet, and Travolta describes filming everybody coming back aboard before the flight takes off and leaves the city.

“❤️❤️❤️,” Ella wrote int he comments.

Travolta also received birthday wishes from fans.

“Happy birthday legend ❤️❤️,” wrote one person, while another added, “Wow, now John Travolta knows how to make one hack of a party.”