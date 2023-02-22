Kevin Costner’s lawyer has slammed rumours about “Yellowstone” unexpectedly coming to an end because of the actor’s alleged filming schedule clash.

There had been rumours suggesting Costner had been in a scheduling dispute with Paramount, reportedly aiming for 50 days of shooting on the first lot of season 5 despite being signed for up to 65 days.

Deadline added that for the second batch of episodes, he only wanted to spend a week shooting.

Marty Singer has since told Puck News in response to their article, “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of season 5 of ‘Yellowstone’ is an absolute lie.

“It’s ridiculous — and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.

“As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success.”

The Puck News article suggested there had been tension between Costner and “Yellowstone” co-creator and showrunner Taylor Sheridan.

A Paramount representative added, “As we previously stated, Kevin has been a key component of the success of our ‘Yellowstone’ series, and we hope that continues from here on out.”