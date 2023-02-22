Kristin Cavallari is looking for a different kind of man.

Appearing this week on Rachel Bilson’s “Broad Ideas” podcast, “The Hills” star joked about attracting “a lot of married men” since her split from Jay Cutler.

READ MORE: Kristin Cavallari Apologizes To Stephen Colletti For Cheating On Him, And For Her Brother Hitting Him

“Clearly, I’m not ready for a relationship because I’m attracting all of these unavailable men,” she laughed.

“I’ve gotten a lot of 29-year-olds. I’ve dated a lot of kids in their 20s and I’m like, ‘This is silly. I need someone who’s established,” she continued. “It’s hard to find people who have the same goals — especially when they’re younger and want to start a family.”

Cavallari married Cutler in June 2013, and they have three kids together. Cutler filed for divorce in 2020 and the split was finalized in June 2022.

READ MORE: Kristin Cavallari Had A Breast Lift After Breastfeeding All 3 Of Her Kids: ‘Gonna Keep It Real With Y’all’

When it comes to having more kids, Cavallari said she isn’t interested until she finds the “love of my freaking life and he wanted one and didn’t have any, maybe, but like, I don’t think so.”

She added that what she has been on the dating scene recently, she hasn’t been serious about it.

“I’m just not in a place for it right now, which is fine,” Cavallari said.