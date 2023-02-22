Can we expect to see dragons again next year?

Production on Season 2 of the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” has just begun.

HBO and HBO Max content Chief Casey Bloys said that sometime in 2024 “is a good guess” for the return of the popular series, though he won’t say exactly when.

The show is likely to return in summer 2024.

“My philosophy is a good script is number one priority,” Bloys says. “I am not doing it based on wanting to have one a year, two a year. I want to do it based on the scripts that we’re excited about.”

“Remember to get “House of the Dragon” following up from “Game of Thrones,” we developed a lot of shows, shot a pilot, developed a bunch of scripts and we got “House of the Dragon,” Bloys noted. To do that again is going to take the same amount of effort. You have to develop a lot of things, try things. You never know what’s going to work. So we’re currently doing that. I’m not opposed to any number of shows. There’s probably a natural limit to how many fans want, but I’m open to any as long as we feel really good about the scripts and the prospects for a series.”

The alleged “Six Feet Under” reboot, which Bloys claimed was never actually in the works, is also not expected to happen. HBO created a couple scripts with the intention of bringing back “True Blood,” but nothing “felt like it got there.”

The series, which is based on Martin’s 2018 book “Fire & Blood,” takes place roughly 100 years after the Targaryen Conquest unites the Seven Kingdoms, almost 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” and 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen is born.