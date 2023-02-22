Rumours are flying around Avril Lavigne.

This week, TMZ reported that the Canadian singer has split from Mod Sun, less than a year after the couple announced their engagement, though his reps have denied it.

On Sunday, the night before reports of the split broke, Lavigne was spotted out with rapper Tyga and a group of friends, sharing a hug with him before they left in the same vehicle.

Sources told TMZ that while Lavigne and Tyga are good friends, they are not romantic.

A source also told the outlet that Lavigne and Mod Sun have been “on and off” in recent months, and that they have recently split completely.

But Mod Sun’s rep disputed the story, telling TMZ, “They were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

Lavigne and Mod Sun got engaged during a trip to Paris last March. They were recently seen together attending the 2023 Grammys.