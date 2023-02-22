Click to share this via email

A still from 'The Forest Hills'.

Shelley Duvall never meant to disappear from Hollywood for so long.

The actress was a bona fide star and Hollywood’s It Girl in the ’70s and ’80s, starring in iconic films like Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” and Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall”. However, after a slew of hits she disappeared from the limelight in 2002.

20 years later, Duvall reveals the reason behind her sudden withdrawal.

Despite her earlier success, movie offers began to dry up in the ’90s and a spinal cancer diagnosis for her brother hardened her resolve to take a step back to focus on family in Texas.

“It’s the longest sabbatical I ever took,” she told People. “But it was for really important reasons—to get in touch with my family again.”

Now, the star is ready to pursue her passion again, starting with appearing in the indie horror “The Forest Hills”.

“Acting again—it’s so much fun. It enriches your life,” she said of the experience.

While there are those who may doubt an attempt to jumpstart her career again so late in the game, Duvall remained optimistic.

“[Jessica Tandy] won an Oscar when she was 80. I can still win,” she laughed.

“The Forest Hills” premieres March 11.