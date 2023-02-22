Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ireland Baldwin is showing off her growing baby bump.

The model stripped nude for the snap, posing with just a towel on her head.

“bb on board,” Baldwin, who has been open about her pregnancy struggles, captioned the photo.

READ MORE: Ireland Baldwin Gets Candid About Her Pregnancy: ‘It’s Hard, Wasn’t Ready For That’

Her cousin Hailey Bieber was among those commenting, gushing: “Ahhhh.”

Rumer Willis, who is also pregnant, called Baldwin a “gorgeous queen.”

READ MORE: Ireland Baldwin Pregnant With First Child: ‘Happy New Year’

Baldwin’s snap came after she shared the name of her baby girl with the world on the “Girlboss” podcast.

She said of the moniker she and boyfriend RAC had picked out, “We’re naming her Holland. I’m Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent.

“And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I’ve always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we’re going with Holland.”