SZA was named Woman of the Year by Billboard and she admits the distinction “scares” her.

“It really scares me,” SZA said. “But I really want to do something with my time in the sun right now. There’s so much I want to do for other people. I need to do something to deserve that in a way that has nothing to do with me, something that’s selfless and uplifts other women, people, period.”

“SOS,” the singer-first songwriter’s album in five years, defied all odds and charted at a historic high. She discussed the album’s enthusiastic reception, the female artists who inspire her (ranging from Lizzo to Taylor Swift), and how she’s now coming to internalize the idea “that I’m good enough” as she prepares for a deluxe edition and an arena tour.

“To even be in the conversation with Taylor and Miley, even the fact that our fans are fighting, is ridiculous,” she explained. “It’s like, ‘How?!’”

SZA continued, “I just really appreciate the opportunity to be in that conversation at all. It’s something I never dreamed of.”