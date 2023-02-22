The brand new trailer for the upcoming series “Rabbit Hole” zips right into the drama.

The two-minute clip, released by Paramount+ on Wednesday, sees Kiefer Sutherland, who stars as John Weir, “a master of deception in the world of corporate espionage,” find something “big enough” to make him a target.

Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir in “Rabbit Hole” — Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+

In the new drama series, Weir “must use all the resources at his disposal when he’s framed for murder by powerful forces with the ability to influence and control populations.”

As the show, produced by CBS Studios, unfolds this spring, viewers will find out whether or not Weir will be “heroic and difficult” or “sensible” and “help save the world.”

Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir and Meta Golding as Hailey Winton in the Paramount+ series “Rabbit Hole”. — Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+ © 2022 Viacom International Inc.

In addition to Sutherland, who also serves as executive producer, “Rabbit Hole”, which was filmed in Toronto in the summer of 2022, features a dynamic cast including Charles Dance (“Game of Thrones”) as Dr. Ben Wilson, Meta Golding (“Empire”) as Hailey Winton, Enid Graham (“Mare of Easttown”) as Josephine “Jo” Madi, Rob Yang (“Succession”) as Edward Homm, Walt Klink (“The English”) as The Intern and Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”) as Valence.

“Rabbit Hole” — Photo: Paramount+

The eight-episode season will premiere Sunday, March 26 with two episodes. New episodes will drop weekly on Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+

To see what Sutherland’s character gets himself into, watch the full trailer above.