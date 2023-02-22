Jennifer Love Hewitt is feeling reflective on her birthday,

The “9-1-1” star turned 44 on Tuesday, and in a post on her Instagram account, she opened up about getting another year older.

“Woke up at 4am and was 44! I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us,” she wrote.

“I feel magic in the air and I love magic. Off to work…” she continued, “thank you mom for giving me life. I miss you so much. Gonna get my job done and my birthday cheers on later. Ps Atticus got up way too early and sang me happy birthday! My heart melted. Now go have a great day everyone. It’s my birthday you have to do it! ❤️”

On her Instagram Story, Hewitt shared photos from her birthday celebrations at work, including having her trailer decorated with balloons and streamers, and a big birthday cake.

“I’m sick from cake. I haven’t had cake in a very long time, and I ate a big piece, cause it’s my birthday, and it was delicious,” she said in a video.

In another video, she thanked fans for their birthday wishes, and talked about getting to spend time with her kids on her big day.

“If 44 is as good as today, it’s gonna be an awesome year,” she said.