Like most other people, Billy Porter is eager to become BFFs with Jennifer Lopez.

In a new interview with ET Canada’s Dallas Dixon, Porter insists, “I’m trying to collaborate with her!” after Dixon brings up some previous comments he made on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”.

Porter, who has been promoting the latest episode of Global’s “Accused”, which sees him make his TV directing debut, continues, “It could be music, it could be film… I actually have a film that I would love to collaborate with her on.

“You know, I do have her number. I’m trying to not bug her, when you get access, you got to be cool about it. I’m trying to be cool about it.

“With her and Mr. Affleck, I’m just trying to be chill, maybe they’ll see this,” Porter, who has his own production company Incognegro, adds.

Elsewhere in the chat, Porter is asked about that social media frenzy Ariana DeBose has been facing online following her 2023 BAFTAs rap performance on Sunday.

Porter admits, “I didn’t see it, but what is the problem?” as Dixon insists, “People on the internet just like to create B.S.”

Porter goes on, “Here’s what I’m going to say, and this is my mantra every day. The thing about social media is it means nothing and means everything at the same time.

“It’s like the Wild West,” he says, pointing out “it’s good to have the balance.”

Porter says, “At a certain point, we’re going to have to find a balance because the internet has made people think that their opinion matters. It doesn’t. It doesn’t matter.

“People are in these spaces behind these keyboards talking mess because they don’t have anything else to do. Y’all keep talking and I’ll keep slaying the world. Period, right? Who cares? I don’t care! I’m too old to care!”