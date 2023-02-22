“Rust” has settled on its new filming location.

After announcing it would resume filming following the formal charges filed against star Alec Baldwin and weapons supervisor Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the production has settled on Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana for filming.

The famous set is where “Murder at Yellowstone City” and “The Old Way” were filmed.

Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ movie production has reportedly found a new home at the scenic Yellowstone Film Ranch – Photo credit: Yellowstone Film Ranch/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

“The dedication and passion of the entire Rust production team to honor Halyna’s vision has deeply moved us,” said Yellowstone Film Ranch Co-Founders Richard Gray, Carter Boehm, and Colin Davis. “We’ve learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many. We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film.”

Baldwin will remain in the lead role with director Joel Souza returning.

“I am deeply grateful to Richie, Carter, and Colin for the invitation to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana,” said Souza. “Their unwavering friendship, support, and now partnership in completing Rust and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team. The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I’ve met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna’s behalf.”

It was previously announced that joining the production would be Halyna Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, as the film’s new executive producer with Blanca Cline as the new cinematographer.

The news comes as Baldwin faces a new suit from Hutchins’ parents and sister.

Hutchins was shot and killed in October 2021 while Baldwin was handling a prop gun that turned out to contain live rounds during a rehearsal. The film’s director was also wounded by the bullet.