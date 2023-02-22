Kelly Ripa couldn’t be more excited to be working with her husband.

Speaking with Us Weekly, the “Live” host talked about having Mark Consuelos join her as co-host, replacing the outgoing Ryan Seacrest.

“Mark and I owe everything we have in our professional lives to ABC. We met there at the beginning of our careers and got married and had our kids while there,” she said.

Ripa and Consuelos met in 1995 while working on “All My Children”, tying the knot just a year later.

“So many wonderful moments have happened while with ABC, so it only makes sense for us to come full circle and work together once again for the show that has given us so much joy and so many years of memories,” she added.

Prior to Seacrest’s departure, Consuelos already had a strong presence on “Live”, frequently appearing as a guest and guest-host when the “American Idol” emcee was off.

“Working alongside Kelly over the past six years has been a dream job and one of the highlights of my career. She has been an amazing partner, friend, and confidant, and although we will always be a part of each other’s lives, I will miss our mornings together,” Seacrest said, announcing his exit from the show last week.

Appearing on Friday’s show, Consuelos said, “I consider this a safe place. To be honest, sometimes I wait if I have a little something I want to get off my chest, like, ‘You know, this thing I want to talk about.’ I’ve done it here [when I’ve been a guest host] because I’m safe, what could possibly go happen?”